10747 Wilshire Blvd, #607
Last updated October 14 2019

10747 Wilshire Blvd, #607

10747 Wilshire Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

10747 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Large One Bedroom Condo Located In the Wilshire Corridor. - Large 1+1.5 condo located on the 6th floor providing an expansive green belt view from not only one but two balconies! In addition this condo is located in Westwood and walking distance to the UCLA campus with all the great restaurants surrounding the campus.
Condo features hardwood flooring, a large fully equipped kitchen, spacious living room, two bathrooms and a den. Which could also be used as office space or an extra room for guest.

***TWO WEEKS FREE RENT***

Community amenities include a 24 hour concierge, two tandem parking spaces, a storage area, swimming pool, and on-site laundry on each floor.
Rental Rate: $2995.00
There will be $100.00 move in fee and a $100.00 move out fee, these are to be paid to the home owner association.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view this amazing property.

Contact:
Nick
KMK Leasing
310-936 0996
www.kmkmanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2465195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

