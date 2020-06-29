All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10727 Gorman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10727 Gorman Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:17 PM

10727 Gorman Avenue

10727 Gorman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10727 Gorman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Watts

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 3 bed 1 bath house that has been recently renovated. Renovations include new floors, new paint, new bathroom, modern kitchen all the doors are new. If you rent this beautiful house you will be renting the best of the best. The house also features two parking spots back to back with a big back yard for kids to play. The house will also feature a coin-operated washing machine in order for you not to waste time going to the laundromat. This property will only be shown with your Realtor. Do not go direct to view this house you must make an appointment no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10727 Gorman Avenue have any available units?
10727 Gorman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 10727 Gorman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10727 Gorman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10727 Gorman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10727 Gorman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10727 Gorman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10727 Gorman Avenue offers parking.
Does 10727 Gorman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10727 Gorman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10727 Gorman Avenue have a pool?
No, 10727 Gorman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10727 Gorman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10727 Gorman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10727 Gorman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10727 Gorman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10727 Gorman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10727 Gorman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Enclave at Warner Center Apartment Homes
6710 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College