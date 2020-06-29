10727 Gorman Avenue

Amenities

This is a 3 bed 1 bath house that has been recently renovated. Renovations include new floors, new paint, new bathroom, modern kitchen all the doors are new. If you rent this beautiful house you will be renting the best of the best. The house also features two parking spots back to back with a big back yard for kids to play. The house will also feature a coin-operated washing machine in order for you not to waste time going to the laundromat. This property will only be shown with your Realtor. Do not go direct to view this house you must make an appointment no exceptions.