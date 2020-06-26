10721 Moorpark St. 103

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**$2450/Modern 2+2: Nestled between trees** - Property Id: 132973



This apartment is minutes away from 101/134/5/170 FWYS. Close to the NoHo Arts District (Metro + bars, restaurants), 1 metro ride to Hollywood, 2 metro rides to Santa Monica.



Unit overlooks back patio where you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The unit takes up the entire back area of the building so you will have privacy and plenty of shade provided. With summer beginning you'll be glad to have those trees guard against the glare of the sun. The kitchen boasts quartz counters and matching appliances. It has a breakfast bar and pantry for those quick morning bites. The bathrooms feature LED lighting, quartz counters and tile flooring. The bedrooms feature laminate flooring and ample closet space. Pet friendly community with deposit and pet rent. 2 pet limit. Family owned and operated. If you enjoy a management company that takes great care of their tenants then you've come to the right place! Go ahead! Send me a message and see how fast I respond!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132973

(RLNE4979801)