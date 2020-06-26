All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

10721 Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**$2450/Modern 2+2: Nestled between trees** - Property Id: 132973

This apartment is minutes away from 101/134/5/170 FWYS. Close to the NoHo Arts District (Metro + bars, restaurants), 1 metro ride to Hollywood, 2 metro rides to Santa Monica.

Unit overlooks back patio where you can enjoy your morning cup of coffee. The unit takes up the entire back area of the building so you will have privacy and plenty of shade provided. With summer beginning you'll be glad to have those trees guard against the glare of the sun. The kitchen boasts quartz counters and matching appliances. It has a breakfast bar and pantry for those quick morning bites. The bathrooms feature LED lighting, quartz counters and tile flooring. The bedrooms feature laminate flooring and ample closet space. Pet friendly community with deposit and pet rent. 2 pet limit. Family owned and operated. If you enjoy a management company that takes great care of their tenants then you've come to the right place! Go ahead! Send me a message and see how fast I respond!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132973
Property Id 132973

(RLNE4979801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10721 Moorpark St. 103 have any available units?
10721 Moorpark St. 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10721 Moorpark St. 103 have?
Some of 10721 Moorpark St. 103's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10721 Moorpark St. 103 currently offering any rent specials?
10721 Moorpark St. 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10721 Moorpark St. 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10721 Moorpark St. 103 is pet friendly.
Does 10721 Moorpark St. 103 offer parking?
No, 10721 Moorpark St. 103 does not offer parking.
Does 10721 Moorpark St. 103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10721 Moorpark St. 103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10721 Moorpark St. 103 have a pool?
No, 10721 Moorpark St. 103 does not have a pool.
Does 10721 Moorpark St. 103 have accessible units?
No, 10721 Moorpark St. 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 10721 Moorpark St. 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10721 Moorpark St. 103 has units with dishwashers.
