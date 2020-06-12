1072 South GENESEE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Perfect opportunity to lease a classic LA character duplex. Built in 1933, This spacious and gracious three-bed, two-bath home has original charm, traditional layout with formal living and dining rooms up front and bedrooms and kitchen towards the back. Floors are hardwood, windows are large and light-filled. Entire unit is clean, polished and painted. There is an exclusive-use, gated outdoor patio in the front and exclusive-use two-car garage in the back. Living room has a working fireplace. There are hookups for your own washer/ dryer. Amazing Miracle Mile/ Wilshire Vista location, this is a wonderful home (that won't last long!).