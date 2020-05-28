10715 Camarillo Street #308

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Impressive Top Level Two Bedroom Three Bathroom Dual Suite w/ Private Balcony - This 29-Unit Condo Community is lovely and lively. From the swimming pool, jacuzzi, bbq grills to the park like setting at the rear of the community, youll never want to leave home! As you walk into the upper level condo youll be pleasantly surprised, there are beautiful Brazilian Mahogany floors, vaulted ceilings, central A/C and heat, crown moldings and recessed lighting throughout. The living room includes a warm and welcoming fireplace, open floor concept and looks out on a private balcony. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and has ample cabinet space. The bedroom suites are situated on opposite sides of the living room. One of the suites includes a cozy fireplace and large walk-in closet with a safe deposit box inside the closet. The en-suite bathroom includes a spa tub, stand-a-lone shower and a large vanity with dual sinks. The other suite includes two large closets with mirrored doors. The en-suite bathroom has a combination shower and tub with a sink inside the bathroom and a sink outside the bathroom. There is also a powder room just off the entrance, stackable washer and dryer and two assigned parking spots in the subterranean garage. This community is centrally located and minutes to the NoHo Arts District, Toluca and Studio City.



Terms: One-year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions and pet deposit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



