All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10715 Camarillo Street #308.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10715 Camarillo Street #308
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

10715 Camarillo Street #308

10715 Camarillo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
North Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10715 Camarillo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
North Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Impressive Top Level Two Bedroom Three Bathroom Dual Suite w/ Private Balcony - This 29-Unit Condo Community is lovely and lively. From the swimming pool, jacuzzi, bbq grills to the park like setting at the rear of the community, youll never want to leave home! As you walk into the upper level condo youll be pleasantly surprised, there are beautiful Brazilian Mahogany floors, vaulted ceilings, central A/C and heat, crown moldings and recessed lighting throughout. The living room includes a warm and welcoming fireplace, open floor concept and looks out on a private balcony. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and has ample cabinet space. The bedroom suites are situated on opposite sides of the living room. One of the suites includes a cozy fireplace and large walk-in closet with a safe deposit box inside the closet. The en-suite bathroom includes a spa tub, stand-a-lone shower and a large vanity with dual sinks. The other suite includes two large closets with mirrored doors. The en-suite bathroom has a combination shower and tub with a sink inside the bathroom and a sink outside the bathroom. There is also a powder room just off the entrance, stackable washer and dryer and two assigned parking spots in the subterranean garage. This community is centrally located and minutes to the NoHo Arts District, Toluca and Studio City.

Terms: One-year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions and pet deposit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5619521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10715 Camarillo Street #308 have any available units?
10715 Camarillo Street #308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10715 Camarillo Street #308 have?
Some of 10715 Camarillo Street #308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10715 Camarillo Street #308 currently offering any rent specials?
10715 Camarillo Street #308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10715 Camarillo Street #308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10715 Camarillo Street #308 is pet friendly.
Does 10715 Camarillo Street #308 offer parking?
Yes, 10715 Camarillo Street #308 offers parking.
Does 10715 Camarillo Street #308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10715 Camarillo Street #308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10715 Camarillo Street #308 have a pool?
Yes, 10715 Camarillo Street #308 has a pool.
Does 10715 Camarillo Street #308 have accessible units?
No, 10715 Camarillo Street #308 does not have accessible units.
Does 10715 Camarillo Street #308 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10715 Camarillo Street #308 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College