Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy and charming upper level unit wih lots of daylight sun. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, the second bedroom / office is smaller than the other bedroom. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of storage space. New eng. wood floor, new paint, some updates and more. Close distance to UCLA Campus, Westwood Village, new Century City Westfield mall, shops and restaurants and more.