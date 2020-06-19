All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

10701 WILSHIRE

10701 Wilshire Blvd · (310) 801-5919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10701 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 705 · Avail. now

$4,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
sauna
valet service
Newly remodeled & updated one bedroom furnished condo unit on the famed Wilshire Corridor. Full-service valet building with 24-hour controlled access. Open floorplan, recessed lighting with hardwood floors & tile throughout the unit. Kitchen comes beautifully equipped with quartz countertops, Viking stainless steel refrigerator, oven & cooktop. Custom built-in bar with wine fridge. Spacious unit with plenty of closet & storage space. Large balcony for outdoor pleasure. Building amenities include pool, gym, sauna, concierge, valet & plenty of guest parking. Unit comes partially furnished or unfurnished. PLEASE EMAIL for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10701 WILSHIRE have any available units?
10701 WILSHIRE has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10701 WILSHIRE have?
Some of 10701 WILSHIRE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10701 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
10701 WILSHIRE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10701 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 10701 WILSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10701 WILSHIRE offer parking?
Yes, 10701 WILSHIRE does offer parking.
Does 10701 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10701 WILSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10701 WILSHIRE have a pool?
Yes, 10701 WILSHIRE has a pool.
Does 10701 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 10701 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 10701 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10701 WILSHIRE does not have units with dishwashers.
