10701 WILSHIRE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool garage guest parking sauna valet service

Newly remodeled & updated one bedroom furnished condo unit on the famed Wilshire Corridor. Full-service valet building with 24-hour controlled access. Open floorplan, recessed lighting with hardwood floors & tile throughout the unit. Kitchen comes beautifully equipped with quartz countertops, Viking stainless steel refrigerator, oven & cooktop. Custom built-in bar with wine fridge. Spacious unit with plenty of closet & storage space. Large balcony for outdoor pleasure. Building amenities include pool, gym, sauna, concierge, valet & plenty of guest parking. Unit comes partially furnished or unfurnished. PLEASE EMAIL for more info.