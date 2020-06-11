10700 ST MOORPARK

Amenities

A Rare opportunity to rent one of the best location studio house in Toluca Lake area... Must See to appreciate!! This Beautiful & fully upgraded studio boosts around 500 living sqft, featuring fun Lifestyle in a great & active neighborhood. As you enter this unit you will be amazed by an open living area. The kitchen is totally equipped. There is also an easily accessible washer and dryer for laundry in the back of the home, plenty of closet storage, a foldable bedframe for extra space & a remodeled modern bathroom. The house has also a large backyard that is very nicely and exotically decorated and which includes also a new BBQ, Fireplace, & 3 big and comfy sitting areas for parties.. Live the luxury life like you are a Superstar in Toluca Lake/ North Hollywood with Studios, City & Freeway Proximity Convenience all from a home beautifully upgraded and centrally located. 1st & last months deposit required to move-in. No pets.