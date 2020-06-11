All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:49 AM

10700 ST MOORPARK

10700 Moorpark Street · (818) 207-8343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10700 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
A Rare opportunity to rent one of the best location studio house in Toluca Lake area... Must See to appreciate!! This Beautiful & fully upgraded studio boosts around 500 living sqft, featuring fun Lifestyle in a great & active neighborhood. As you enter this unit you will be amazed by an open living area. The kitchen is totally equipped. There is also an easily accessible washer and dryer for laundry in the back of the home, plenty of closet storage, a foldable bedframe for extra space & a remodeled modern bathroom. The house has also a large backyard that is very nicely and exotically decorated and which includes also a new BBQ, Fireplace, & 3 big and comfy sitting areas for parties.. Live the luxury life like you are a Superstar in Toluca Lake/ North Hollywood with Studios, City & Freeway Proximity Convenience all from a home beautifully upgraded and centrally located. 1st & last months deposit required to move-in. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10700 ST MOORPARK have any available units?
10700 ST MOORPARK has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10700 ST MOORPARK have?
Some of 10700 ST MOORPARK's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10700 ST MOORPARK currently offering any rent specials?
10700 ST MOORPARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10700 ST MOORPARK pet-friendly?
No, 10700 ST MOORPARK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10700 ST MOORPARK offer parking?
Yes, 10700 ST MOORPARK offers parking.
Does 10700 ST MOORPARK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10700 ST MOORPARK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10700 ST MOORPARK have a pool?
No, 10700 ST MOORPARK does not have a pool.
Does 10700 ST MOORPARK have accessible units?
No, 10700 ST MOORPARK does not have accessible units.
Does 10700 ST MOORPARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 10700 ST MOORPARK does not have units with dishwashers.
