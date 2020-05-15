All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1070 S Cloverdale Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1070 S Cloverdale Ave
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:25 AM

1070 S Cloverdale Ave

1070 South Cloverdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1070 South Cloverdale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Located on a tranquil tree-lined street in the Miracle Mile area, this charming 1,600 sqft. spacious and sunny Spanish-Colonial upper-level unit with A/C has been newly remodeled to meet today's modern lifestyle.
- Large attached garage perfect for the use of a home office, art studio, workshop, storage or double car parking
- Original hardwood floors throughout living areas - bright, spacious living and dining area and bedrooms
- Sunny, spacious front patio
- Both bedrooms with original hardwood floor, large enough to accommodate a king bed and big furniture
- Bedrooms have an adjacent bonus room/closet/computer room with windows
- Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite tile countertop, refrigerator, oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher included
- Original 1920`s embossed wall embellishments and crown molding in living room and in the bedrooms
- Original arched vault ceilings, windows on all sides
- In addition to storage capacity in bedrooms another good size Walk-in closet and Linens closet in the hallway
- Lushly landscaped front yard and serene backyard
- In garage parking for 2 cars (optional for an additional fee)
- "No restricted zone" for Guest parking on both sides of the street (except 3 hours/week for street cleaning)
- Property is gated for privacy and security

Conveniently located in the heart of Mid Wilshire area, walking distance from the new metro station on Wilshire Boulevard, only minutes from Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Downtown LA, Hollywood Bowl, The Grove, 3rd. Street, Fairfax-Farmer's Market, Sunset Boulevard, La Brea and Melrose district, Beverly Center, Cedars-Sinai, LACMA, Museum Row, Target, Lowe's, restaurants, entertainment and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 S Cloverdale Ave have any available units?
1070 S Cloverdale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1070 S Cloverdale Ave have?
Some of 1070 S Cloverdale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 S Cloverdale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1070 S Cloverdale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 S Cloverdale Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1070 S Cloverdale Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1070 S Cloverdale Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1070 S Cloverdale Ave offers parking.
Does 1070 S Cloverdale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1070 S Cloverdale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 S Cloverdale Ave have a pool?
No, 1070 S Cloverdale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1070 S Cloverdale Ave have accessible units?
No, 1070 S Cloverdale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 S Cloverdale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 S Cloverdale Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College