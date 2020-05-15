1070 S Cloverdale Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

Located on a tranquil tree-lined street in the Miracle Mile area, this charming 1,600 sqft. spacious and sunny Spanish-Colonial upper-level unit with A/C has been newly remodeled to meet today's modern lifestyle.

- Large attached garage perfect for the use of a home office, art studio, workshop, storage or double car parking

- Original hardwood floors throughout living areas - bright, spacious living and dining area and bedrooms

- Sunny, spacious front patio

- Both bedrooms with original hardwood floor, large enough to accommodate a king bed and big furniture

- Bedrooms have an adjacent bonus room/closet/computer room with windows

- Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets, granite tile countertop, refrigerator, oven, stove, microwave and dishwasher included

- Original 1920`s embossed wall embellishments and crown molding in living room and in the bedrooms

- Original arched vault ceilings, windows on all sides

- In addition to storage capacity in bedrooms another good size Walk-in closet and Linens closet in the hallway

- Lushly landscaped front yard and serene backyard

- In garage parking for 2 cars (optional for an additional fee)

- "No restricted zone" for Guest parking on both sides of the street (except 3 hours/week for street cleaning)

- Property is gated for privacy and security



Conveniently located in the heart of Mid Wilshire area, walking distance from the new metro station on Wilshire Boulevard, only minutes from Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Downtown LA, Hollywood Bowl, The Grove, 3rd. Street, Fairfax-Farmer's Market, Sunset Boulevard, La Brea and Melrose district, Beverly Center, Cedars-Sinai, LACMA, Museum Row, Target, Lowe's, restaurants, entertainment and more.