Los Angeles, CA
1069 Laguna
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1069 Laguna

1069 N Laguna Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1069 N Laguna Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Echo Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
You'll want to live here for a long time. This cute 1bed 1bath adorable unit located in Echo Park with a walk-score of 85 is conveniently located to all the BEST Silverlake has to offer. Restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, and bars is just a down the street on Sunset Blvd. You'll fall in love with the energy of this unit has to offer. Enjoy baths in your Art-Deco-esque bathroom with gorgeous clawfoot tub. Bring a blanket and pack your lunch and enjoy people watching right below the unit at Echo Park Lake. The unit includes an outdoor tea house where you can entertain. Have a cup of tea as you watch the morning sunrise over looking the view of Los Angeles or have a glass of wine and be in awe of the gorgeous sunset. Included with the lease is a dishwasher and stainless steal appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/ oven, and microwave). Gas, trash, water and electricity utilities and IN UNIT washer and dryer are included. Tenent must have or apply for renters insurance. No pets. This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 Laguna have any available units?
1069 Laguna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1069 Laguna have?
Some of 1069 Laguna's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1069 Laguna currently offering any rent specials?
1069 Laguna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 Laguna pet-friendly?
No, 1069 Laguna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1069 Laguna offer parking?
No, 1069 Laguna does not offer parking.
Does 1069 Laguna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1069 Laguna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 Laguna have a pool?
No, 1069 Laguna does not have a pool.
Does 1069 Laguna have accessible units?
No, 1069 Laguna does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 Laguna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1069 Laguna has units with dishwashers.
