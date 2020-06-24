1069 Laguna

Amenities

You'll want to live here for a long time. This cute 1bed 1bath adorable unit located in Echo Park with a walk-score of 85 is conveniently located to all the BEST Silverlake has to offer. Restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, and bars is just a down the street on Sunset Blvd. You'll fall in love with the energy of this unit has to offer. Enjoy baths in your Art-Deco-esque bathroom with gorgeous clawfoot tub. Bring a blanket and pack your lunch and enjoy people watching right below the unit at Echo Park Lake. The unit includes an outdoor tea house where you can entertain. Have a cup of tea as you watch the morning sunrise over looking the view of Los Angeles or have a glass of wine and be in awe of the gorgeous sunset. Included with the lease is a dishwasher and stainless steal appliances (refrigerator, gas stove/ oven, and microwave). Gas, trash, water and electricity utilities and IN UNIT washer and dryer are included. Tenent must have or apply for renters insurance. No pets. This won't last long!