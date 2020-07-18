All apartments in Los Angeles
10671 WILKINS Avenue
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

10671 WILKINS Avenue

10671 W Wilkins Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10671 W Wilkins Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available April 8th to April 30th, 2019. Available these three weeks for any length stay. Turn key rental! Fully furnished, linens and towels included, fully stocked kitchen, 50" flatscreen TV, fireplace, built in closets, free use laundry room on site, just bring your bags! Excellent QUIET location within walking/biking distance (1 mile) to UCLA and a 5-10 minute drive to Beverly Hills, Century City, Bel Air, Brentwood, 405 freeway. This condo is in a 6 unit building with secure gated entry on a very quiet well lit street (unrestricted street parking!) south of Wilshire blvd, north of Santa Monica blvd, and east of Westwood blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10671 WILKINS Avenue have any available units?
10671 WILKINS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10671 WILKINS Avenue have?
Some of 10671 WILKINS Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10671 WILKINS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10671 WILKINS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10671 WILKINS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10671 WILKINS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10671 WILKINS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10671 WILKINS Avenue offers parking.
Does 10671 WILKINS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10671 WILKINS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10671 WILKINS Avenue have a pool?
No, 10671 WILKINS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10671 WILKINS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10671 WILKINS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10671 WILKINS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10671 WILKINS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
