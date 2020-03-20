1067 N. Oxford Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

Sweet bungalow, baby!!! Enter through the front gate and upto your very own front door! Why not grab a fresh plum off the tree in the yard, too? After all, they\'rein season right now, and the perfectingredient for homemade Hollywoodjams! This is a CUTE front unit 1-bedroom bungalow that has a ton of windows-- alwayswelcoming in sunlight. The living room and bedroom both have brand new AC window units to keep things cool. There\'s an archway that separates the living space from the dining room space. The dining room also comes with a fatastic built-in that\'s been freshly painted. It\'s a great place to displace your beautiful barware orfun keepsakes. The kitchen is quite spacious, too, and is adorned with new cabinets with a contemporary flair! off the kitchen there\'s a new stackable washer/dryer and back entrance to the home. You can enter the bathroom from the utility laundry room or from the bedroom. The bedroom is on the cozier side but it has a ceiling fan and a queen bed will fit nicely. It includes a closet that\'s narrow but quite deep-- it even connects to ahallway closet allowing for maxium storage opportunities. Great location! Easy access to the 101 and it\'s right off Santa Monica Blvd. Contact LBA to set up a showing today!