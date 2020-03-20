All apartments in Los Angeles
1067 N. Oxford Ave

1067 North Oxford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1067 North Oxford Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Sweet bungalow, baby!!! Enter through the front gate and upto your very own front door! Why not grab a fresh plum off the tree in the yard, too? After all, they\'rein season right now, and the perfectingredient for homemade Hollywoodjams! This is a CUTE front unit 1-bedroom bungalow that has a ton of windows-- alwayswelcoming in sunlight. The living room and bedroom both have brand new AC window units to keep things cool. There\'s an archway that separates the living space from the dining room space. The dining room also comes with a fatastic built-in that\'s been freshly painted. It\'s a great place to displace your beautiful barware orfun keepsakes. The kitchen is quite spacious, too, and is adorned with new cabinets with a contemporary flair! off the kitchen there\'s a new stackable washer/dryer and back entrance to the home. You can enter the bathroom from the utility laundry room or from the bedroom. The bedroom is on the cozier side but it has a ceiling fan and a queen bed will fit nicely. It includes a closet that\'s narrow but quite deep-- it even connects to ahallway closet allowing for maxium storage opportunities. Great location! Easy access to the 101 and it\'s right off Santa Monica Blvd. Contact LBA to set up a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 N. Oxford Ave have any available units?
1067 N. Oxford Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1067 N. Oxford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1067 N. Oxford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 N. Oxford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1067 N. Oxford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1067 N. Oxford Ave offer parking?
No, 1067 N. Oxford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1067 N. Oxford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1067 N. Oxford Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 N. Oxford Ave have a pool?
No, 1067 N. Oxford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1067 N. Oxford Ave have accessible units?
No, 1067 N. Oxford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 N. Oxford Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1067 N. Oxford Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1067 N. Oxford Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1067 N. Oxford Ave has units with air conditioning.

