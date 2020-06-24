All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 25 2019 at 5:35 PM

10668 EASTBORNE Avenue

10668 W Eastborne Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10668 W Eastborne Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Enjoy the convenience and tranquility of Westwood in this second floor unit. Pride of ownership is evident in this attractive, clean and well-maintained building. Spacious living and dining areas separate the two bedrooms for quiet and privacy. Enjoy evenings in the living room by the fireplace with a view of beautiful trees out your private balcony. A wet bar in the dining area with under-sink cabinet makes entertaining easy. Newer vinyl floors are easy to keep clean. Master suite boasts bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Toilet has its own little room for the ultimate in privacy. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet. Built-in gas range and stainless steel appliances form the perfect triangular work space in the kitchen. Enjoy cozy meals in the breakfast area. Central heating and air controlled by Nest thermostat. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Building has an atrium garden with babbling brook, intercom entry, gated garage tandem parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue have any available units?
10668 EASTBORNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue have?
Some of 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10668 EASTBORNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10668 EASTBORNE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
