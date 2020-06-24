10668 EASTBORNE Avenue

Amenities

Enjoy the convenience and tranquility of Westwood in this second floor unit. Pride of ownership is evident in this attractive, clean and well-maintained building. Spacious living and dining areas separate the two bedrooms for quiet and privacy. Enjoy evenings in the living room by the fireplace with a view of beautiful trees out your private balcony. A wet bar in the dining area with under-sink cabinet makes entertaining easy. Newer vinyl floors are easy to keep clean. Master suite boasts bathroom with large soaking tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Toilet has its own little room for the ultimate in privacy. Each bedroom has its own walk-in closet. Built-in gas range and stainless steel appliances form the perfect triangular work space in the kitchen. Enjoy cozy meals in the breakfast area. Central heating and air controlled by Nest thermostat. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Building has an atrium garden with babbling brook, intercom entry, gated garage tandem parking.