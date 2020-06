Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Available furnished now until August 1, 2020. Cool, hip and cleanly updated condo in an extremely quiet 1st floor end unit location. Long patio has views of the park like grounds and large pool beyon. The living room, dining, and kitchen feature Brazilian chery wood floors and plantation shutters. Large master with work out equipment included! Conveniently located near the elevator. Side to side parking. Washer/dryer included in kitchen/ No pets. 1 bike included.