Los Angeles, CA
1064 South SHENANDOAH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1064 South SHENANDOAH Street

1064 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
Location

1064 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Pico - Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
Newly remodeled two bedroom/ 2.5 bath condo with tons of natural light. Features include new tile flooring, upgraded kitchen, custom cabinetry + granite counter-tops, large balcony, washer/dryer in unit, central AC, fireplace and recessed lighting. Two-bedroom suites with guest bath located in the living room. Centrally located just a few blocks from Beverly Hills with easy access to Century City, Westwood, Miracle Mile, and Downtown LA. Parks, coffee shops, grocery stores, places of worship & numerous restaurant options within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street have any available units?
1064 South SHENANDOAH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street have?
Some of 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1064 South SHENANDOAH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street offer parking?
No, 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street have a pool?
No, 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street have accessible units?
No, 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 South SHENANDOAH Street has units with dishwashers.
