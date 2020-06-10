1064 South SHENANDOAH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar elevator

Newly remodeled two bedroom/ 2.5 bath condo with tons of natural light. Features include new tile flooring, upgraded kitchen, custom cabinetry + granite counter-tops, large balcony, washer/dryer in unit, central AC, fireplace and recessed lighting. Two-bedroom suites with guest bath located in the living room. Centrally located just a few blocks from Beverly Hills with easy access to Century City, Westwood, Miracle Mile, and Downtown LA. Parks, coffee shops, grocery stores, places of worship & numerous restaurant options within walking distance.