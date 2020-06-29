All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1064 S Shenandoah St 302

1064 South Shenandoah Street · No Longer Available
Location

1064 South Shenandoah Street, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom Condo with Loft - Property Id: 227294

This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath + LOFT unit is located in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood. It is on the top floor and each bedroom has its own en suite bathroom. All fixtures have been updated and are beautiful, including the upgraded bathrooms. All kitchen appliances are high-end stainless steel. There are beautiful bamboo hardwood floors throughout the unit and 20 foot ceilings. The unit also includes: two underground parking spaces, washer/ dryer, central A/C, fireplace and balcony.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227294
Property Id 227294

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5787108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 have any available units?
1064 S Shenandoah St 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 have?
Some of 1064 S Shenandoah St 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1064 S Shenandoah St 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 pet-friendly?
No, 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 offer parking?
Yes, 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 offers parking.
Does 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 have a pool?
No, 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 does not have a pool.
Does 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 have accessible units?
No, 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1064 S Shenandoah St 302 has units with dishwashers.
