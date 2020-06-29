1064 S Shenandoah St 302

Amenities
2 Bedroom Condo with Loft - Property Id: 227294
This 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath + LOFT unit is located in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood. It is on the top floor and each bedroom has its own en suite bathroom. All fixtures have been updated and are beautiful, including the upgraded bathrooms. All kitchen appliances are high-end stainless steel. There are beautiful bamboo hardwood floors throughout the unit and 20 foot ceilings. The unit also includes: two underground parking spaces, washer/ dryer, central A/C, fireplace and balcony.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/227294
Property Id 227294
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5787108)