10636 Mcclemont Avenue

A Picture-Perfect type of home is now for Lease in Tujunga! A charming exterior that features a spacious lawn and a driveway large enough to make up to 3 cars or even an RV. Inside this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home find a floor-plan with 918-SQFT of living space, beautiful flooring with baseboard moldings and ample number of windows that help illuminate each room with natural light. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen where you have granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances with wooden cabinetry and the laundry area that also has a door leading out to the patio. Both bedrooms are spacious with plush carpet flooring and plenty of closet/storage space. Making your way out to the backyard you a greeted with lots of greenery, an open patio and tons of privacy, perfect for relaxing with the family or for hosting an occasion. Just minutes from Verdugo Hills High school, the Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library, Vons and much more!