Los Angeles, CA
10636 Mcclemont Avenue
Last updated April 23 2019 at 6:05 AM

10636 Mcclemont Avenue

10636 Mcclemont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10636 Mcclemont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A Picture-Perfect type of home is now for Lease in Tujunga! A charming exterior that features a spacious lawn and a driveway large enough to make up to 3 cars or even an RV. Inside this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home find a floor-plan with 918-SQFT of living space, beautiful flooring with baseboard moldings and ample number of windows that help illuminate each room with natural light. Enjoy cooking in the kitchen where you have granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances with wooden cabinetry and the laundry area that also has a door leading out to the patio. Both bedrooms are spacious with plush carpet flooring and plenty of closet/storage space. Making your way out to the backyard you a greeted with lots of greenery, an open patio and tons of privacy, perfect for relaxing with the family or for hosting an occasion. Just minutes from Verdugo Hills High school, the Sunland-Tujunga Branch Library, Vons and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10636 Mcclemont Avenue have any available units?
10636 Mcclemont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10636 Mcclemont Avenue have?
Some of 10636 Mcclemont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10636 Mcclemont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10636 Mcclemont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10636 Mcclemont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10636 Mcclemont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10636 Mcclemont Avenue offer parking?
No, 10636 Mcclemont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10636 Mcclemont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10636 Mcclemont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10636 Mcclemont Avenue have a pool?
No, 10636 Mcclemont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10636 Mcclemont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10636 Mcclemont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10636 Mcclemont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10636 Mcclemont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
