All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10628 AYRES Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10628 AYRES Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM

10628 AYRES Avenue

10628 Ayres Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10628 Ayres Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
internet access
If you are looking to lease a new home, in a popular West LA neighborhood, this is your opportunity. This light filled 2 bedroom 2 bath home (duplex) is centrally located and close to the Westside Pavilion and Century City, and it's just like living in a new home. Taken down to the studs and rebuilt anew, everything glistens in this newly imagined home, from the hardwood oak floors to the ceiling. Tasteful new kitchen cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a Bertazzoni range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and wired for internet, all enrich the light filled open spaces with modern conveniences. The property includes a secluded fenced in South facing rear yard for your exclusive use, a secure gated front entry, and includes a single car garage and carport for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10628 AYRES Avenue have any available units?
10628 AYRES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10628 AYRES Avenue have?
Some of 10628 AYRES Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10628 AYRES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10628 AYRES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10628 AYRES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10628 AYRES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10628 AYRES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10628 AYRES Avenue offers parking.
Does 10628 AYRES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10628 AYRES Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10628 AYRES Avenue have a pool?
No, 10628 AYRES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10628 AYRES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10628 AYRES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10628 AYRES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10628 AYRES Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College