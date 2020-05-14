10628 AYRES Avenue

Amenities

If you are looking to lease a new home, in a popular West LA neighborhood, this is your opportunity. This light filled 2 bedroom 2 bath home (duplex) is centrally located and close to the Westside Pavilion and Century City, and it's just like living in a new home. Taken down to the studs and rebuilt anew, everything glistens in this newly imagined home, from the hardwood oak floors to the ceiling. Tasteful new kitchen cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a Bertazzoni range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and wired for internet, all enrich the light filled open spaces with modern conveniences. The property includes a secluded fenced in South facing rear yard for your exclusive use, a secure gated front entry, and includes a single car garage and carport for parking.