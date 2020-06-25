1062 W 26th Street

Amenities

This peaceful completely remodeled back house comes with newer maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and all new appliances. The house has been retrofitted with reset lighting and electronic dimmers. The floors are solid maple throughout the living area hallway and bedrooms with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath. This gorgeous remodeled property has front and rear alley secured access with "private" garage with automatic openers. The home also has a large deck and comes complete with non-coin operated “free” laundry facilities (2 washers and 2 dryers). Also included is a new stainless steel propane Dual BBQ below the Panoramic Ocean View Deck. The property is beautifully landscaped with iron decorative security gates in the front and back with weekly gardening services supplied in the rent. This beautiful rear home is just blocks to Cabrillo Beach and the Cabrillo Marina.



Beautifully manicured backyard is perfect for hosting parties and BBQ's with the family and friends. A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!!



Contact Peter at 310-717-7007 to schedule a showing.