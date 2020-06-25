All apartments in Los Angeles
1062 W 26th Street
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:06 PM

1062 W 26th Street

1062 West 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1062 West 26th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
This peaceful completely remodeled back house comes with newer maple kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and all new appliances. The house has been retrofitted with reset lighting and electronic dimmers. The floors are solid maple throughout the living area hallway and bedrooms with ceramic tile in the kitchen and bath. This gorgeous remodeled property has front and rear alley secured access with "private" garage with automatic openers. The home also has a large deck and comes complete with non-coin operated “free” laundry facilities (2 washers and 2 dryers). Also included is a new stainless steel propane Dual BBQ below the Panoramic Ocean View Deck. The property is beautifully landscaped with iron decorative security gates in the front and back with weekly gardening services supplied in the rent. This beautiful rear home is just blocks to Cabrillo Beach and the Cabrillo Marina.

Beautifully manicured backyard is perfect for hosting parties and BBQ's with the family and friends. A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!!!

Contact Peter at 310-717-7007 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 W 26th Street have any available units?
1062 W 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1062 W 26th Street have?
Some of 1062 W 26th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 W 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1062 W 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 W 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1062 W 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1062 W 26th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1062 W 26th Street offers parking.
Does 1062 W 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1062 W 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 W 26th Street have a pool?
No, 1062 W 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1062 W 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 1062 W 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 W 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1062 W 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
