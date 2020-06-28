10619 Rhodesia Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking new construction

Section 8 approved. Welcome home to this brand new construction 3 bed 2 bath front house located in a tranquil Sunland neighborhood. You will be the first to enjoy this modern house. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows overlooking frontyard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom with shower and two generously sized rooms share a bathroom with bathtub. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, stove, microwave and washer and dryer tucked away in a storage unit outside. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, a great sized back yard that offers room for storage and space for entertaining guests. Parking available inside gated drivway in front of the house. *Studio in the back rented separately* Great location with easy access to freeway, shopping and entertainment. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!