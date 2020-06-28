All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like
10619 Rhodesia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10619 Rhodesia Avenue
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM

10619 Rhodesia Avenue

10619 Rhodesia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10619 Rhodesia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
new construction
Section 8 approved. Welcome home to this brand new construction 3 bed 2 bath front house located in a tranquil Sunland neighborhood. You will be the first to enjoy this modern house. Light and bright floor plan features living / dining room with laminate floors and new windows overlooking frontyard drenching rooms with light. Master bedroom offers a private bathroom with shower and two generously sized rooms share a bathroom with bathtub. New kitchen equipped with quartz counter tops and ample cabinetry. Brand new appliances include dishwasher, stove, microwave and washer and dryer tucked away in a storage unit outside. House also features: recessed lights, central AC, new copper plumbing, a great sized back yard that offers room for storage and space for entertaining guests. Parking available inside gated drivway in front of the house. *Studio in the back rented separately* Great location with easy access to freeway, shopping and entertainment. Stop by, fall in love and make it yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Similar Listings

Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10619 Rhodesia Avenue have any available units?
10619 Rhodesia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10619 Rhodesia Avenue have?
Some of 10619 Rhodesia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10619 Rhodesia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10619 Rhodesia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10619 Rhodesia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10619 Rhodesia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10619 Rhodesia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10619 Rhodesia Avenue offers parking.
Does 10619 Rhodesia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10619 Rhodesia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10619 Rhodesia Avenue have a pool?
No, 10619 Rhodesia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10619 Rhodesia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10619 Rhodesia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10619 Rhodesia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10619 Rhodesia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 BedroomsLos Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly PlacesLos Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center KoreatownWoodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman OaksNorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor CollegeLos Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley CollegeLos Angeles City College