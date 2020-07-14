10618 WOODBRIDGE Street

Amenities

Location! Location! Location!!! 2 bedroom & 2.5 bath Luxurious Condo in Toluca Lake. Built in 2006, this spacious Mediterranean style second floor, front facing unit has 2 en-suites plus additional half bath with wood floors, beautiful travertine and tile, and new carpet in bedrooms. The Master Suite includes a spacious walk-in closet and over-sized bathroom with double vanity sinks. Great living space with an automatic fireplace, recessed lighting, and french doors leading to your private patio. Other amenities include in-unit laundry, central A/C, stunning chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, as well as security cameras. 2 assigned tandem parking spaces plus 9 guest spaces in secured underground garage, which includes a small gym and storage spaces. Centrally located near the Universal Red line, Burbank Airport, NBC Universal Studios, Warner Brothers, shops, restaurants and more!!!