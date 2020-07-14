All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
10618 WOODBRIDGE Street
10618 Woodbridge Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

10618 Woodbridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Greater Toluca Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location!!! 2 bedroom & 2.5 bath Luxurious Condo in Toluca Lake. Built in 2006, this spacious Mediterranean style second floor, front facing unit has 2 en-suites plus additional half bath with wood floors, beautiful travertine and tile, and new carpet in bedrooms. The Master Suite includes a spacious walk-in closet and over-sized bathroom with double vanity sinks. Great living space with an automatic fireplace, recessed lighting, and french doors leading to your private patio. Other amenities include in-unit laundry, central A/C, stunning chef's kitchen with granite counter tops and Jenn-Air stainless steel appliances, as well as security cameras. 2 assigned tandem parking spaces plus 9 guest spaces in secured underground garage, which includes a small gym and storage spaces. Centrally located near the Universal Red line, Burbank Airport, NBC Universal Studios, Warner Brothers, shops, restaurants and more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street have any available units?
10618 WOODBRIDGE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street have?
Some of 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street currently offering any rent specials?
10618 WOODBRIDGE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street pet-friendly?
No, 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street offer parking?
Yes, 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street offers parking.
Does 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street have a pool?
No, 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street does not have a pool.
Does 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street have accessible units?
No, 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10618 WOODBRIDGE Street has units with dishwashers.
