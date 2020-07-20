All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:43 AM

10616 WELLWORTH Avenue

10616 Wellworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10616 Wellworth Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This grand Spanish style home is centrally located within minutes of the Wilshire Corridor. Enjoy all of the shopping and eateries that the area has to offer plus great schools like Fairburn Elementary and Sinai Akiba Academy. All three bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. A large eat-in kitchen provides a bright open space for everyday family meals, while the formal dining room allows for large gatherings. Classic features like the large arched window in the living room, high ceilings, ornate Spanish tile and polished wood floors ad a touch of elegance while staying true to the style of the home. The enclosed private patio is perfect for dining alfresco, while the backyard presents an endless scope for entertaining. A detached garage completes the package. No pets please. Contact us to schedule a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue have any available units?
10616 WELLWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10616 WELLWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10616 WELLWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
