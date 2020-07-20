10616 WELLWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This grand Spanish style home is centrally located within minutes of the Wilshire Corridor. Enjoy all of the shopping and eateries that the area has to offer plus great schools like Fairburn Elementary and Sinai Akiba Academy. All three bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms and walk-in closets. A large eat-in kitchen provides a bright open space for everyday family meals, while the formal dining room allows for large gatherings. Classic features like the large arched window in the living room, high ceilings, ornate Spanish tile and polished wood floors ad a touch of elegance while staying true to the style of the home. The enclosed private patio is perfect for dining alfresco, while the backyard presents an endless scope for entertaining. A detached garage completes the package. No pets please. Contact us to schedule a private showing!