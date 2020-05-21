10609 ESTHER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill media room tennis court

Fabulous & fully furnished short term lease in this absolutely charming updated Country English available May 1st, 6 months to 1 year. Bring only your clothes and toothbrush to this romantic storybook home a short distance from Fox Studios, Century City, Beverly Hills & Sony Pictures. Professionally landscaped to perfection by well known landscape designer. Gourmet kitchen with everything needed. Overland Elementary, Rancho Park Golf & Tennis & Landmark Theatres minutes away.Showing Remarks : Call listing agent for showings