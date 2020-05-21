All apartments in Los Angeles
10609 ESTHER Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10609 ESTHER Avenue

10609 Esther Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10609 Esther Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
media room
tennis court
Fabulous & fully furnished short term lease in this absolutely charming updated Country English available May 1st, 6 months to 1 year. Bring only your clothes and toothbrush to this romantic storybook home a short distance from Fox Studios, Century City, Beverly Hills & Sony Pictures. Professionally landscaped to perfection by well known landscape designer. Gourmet kitchen with everything needed. Overland Elementary, Rancho Park Golf & Tennis & Landmark Theatres minutes away.Showing Remarks : Call listing agent for showings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10609 ESTHER Avenue have any available units?
10609 ESTHER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10609 ESTHER Avenue have?
Some of 10609 ESTHER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10609 ESTHER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10609 ESTHER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 ESTHER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10609 ESTHER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10609 ESTHER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10609 ESTHER Avenue offers parking.
Does 10609 ESTHER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10609 ESTHER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 ESTHER Avenue have a pool?
No, 10609 ESTHER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10609 ESTHER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10609 ESTHER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10609 ESTHER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10609 ESTHER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
