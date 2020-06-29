All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

10608 WILKINS Avenue

10608 Wilkins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10608 Wilkins Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Be the first to live in this completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath Penthouse with designer finishes throughout! This light and bright two bedroom, two bathroom condo is conveniently and ideally located between Westwood Village and Century City. Step into the open floor-plan complete with soaring cathedral ceilings, bar, fireplace and tons of natural light. Large bedroom and bathroom downstairs with generous closet space. Head upstairs to another private, spacious and bright bedroom with generous closet space and bathroom and a massive rooftop deck with skyline views. All new appliances throughout, including, washer and dryer inside the unit. Two-car parking in underground gated garage. Short distance to UCLA and all the shopping and restaurants along Westwood Blvd. Just minutes from Westfield Century City, Santa Monica, Brentwood and Beverly Hills. Welcome to a brand new remodeled home where no detail was left untouched!**Virtual Staging

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 WILKINS Avenue have any available units?
10608 WILKINS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10608 WILKINS Avenue have?
Some of 10608 WILKINS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 WILKINS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10608 WILKINS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 WILKINS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10608 WILKINS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10608 WILKINS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10608 WILKINS Avenue offers parking.
Does 10608 WILKINS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10608 WILKINS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 WILKINS Avenue have a pool?
No, 10608 WILKINS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10608 WILKINS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10608 WILKINS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 WILKINS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10608 WILKINS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

