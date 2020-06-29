10608 WILKINS Avenue

Amenities

Be the first to live in this completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath Penthouse with designer finishes throughout! This light and bright two bedroom, two bathroom condo is conveniently and ideally located between Westwood Village and Century City. Step into the open floor-plan complete with soaring cathedral ceilings, bar, fireplace and tons of natural light. Large bedroom and bathroom downstairs with generous closet space. Head upstairs to another private, spacious and bright bedroom with generous closet space and bathroom and a massive rooftop deck with skyline views. All new appliances throughout, including, washer and dryer inside the unit. Two-car parking in underground gated garage. Short distance to UCLA and all the shopping and restaurants along Westwood Blvd. Just minutes from Westfield Century City, Santa Monica, Brentwood and Beverly Hills. Welcome to a brand new remodeled home where no detail was left untouched!**Virtual Staging