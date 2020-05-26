1060 GLENDON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym pool hot tub

The Glendon (formerly the Palazzo) Westwood Village is one of LA's most premier village centers located on the trendy Westside. This relaxing Mediterranean courtyard community is steps away from vibrant shopping, cultural and entertainment amenities. Walking distance to UCLA campus and UCLA Medical Center also includes over 100 shops, restaurants, cafes, grocery stores and pharmacies. This unit also places you near Beverly Hills, the Beach, Santa Monica, Century City, Wilshire Corridor and the 405 Freeway. This urban mixed-use community is an international destination offering outdoor pool, indoor spa and fitness center with unique rock climbing wall!