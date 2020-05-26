All apartments in Los Angeles
1060 GLENDON Avenue
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM

1060 GLENDON Avenue

1060 S Glendon Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1060 S Glendon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
The Glendon (formerly the Palazzo) Westwood Village is one of LA's most premier village centers located on the trendy Westside. This relaxing Mediterranean courtyard community is steps away from vibrant shopping, cultural and entertainment amenities. Walking distance to UCLA campus and UCLA Medical Center also includes over 100 shops, restaurants, cafes, grocery stores and pharmacies. This unit also places you near Beverly Hills, the Beach, Santa Monica, Century City, Wilshire Corridor and the 405 Freeway. This urban mixed-use community is an international destination offering outdoor pool, indoor spa and fitness center with unique rock climbing wall!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 GLENDON Avenue have any available units?
1060 GLENDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 GLENDON Avenue have?
Some of 1060 GLENDON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 GLENDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1060 GLENDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 GLENDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1060 GLENDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1060 GLENDON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1060 GLENDON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1060 GLENDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1060 GLENDON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 GLENDON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1060 GLENDON Avenue has a pool.
Does 1060 GLENDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1060 GLENDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 GLENDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1060 GLENDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
