106 N Western Ave Unit 307

Amenities
Book a showing and come see this impressive 1,068 square foot apartment in the Northwest San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2-car garage with plenty of on-street parking. The apartment features rich hardwood flooring throughout with the living room and bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpets for added comfort. For climate control, the apartment has electric heating, ceiling fans, and AC. The lovely kitchen consists of high-end stainless steel appliances, durable tiled countertops and backsplash, and stylish cabinets and drawers for storage. The living room is nice and spacious with high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and huge glass windows and sliding doors that opens to a private balcony. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property.
Nearby parks:
Peck Park, Rena Park and Bandini Park
Nearby Schools:
Ernest P. Willenberg Special Education Center - 0.17 miles
Trinity Lutheran School - 0.37 miles
Holy Trinity Elementary School - 0.37 miles
Seventh Street Elementary School - 0.42 miles
Bus lines:
205 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles
225 - 0.1 miles
Orange - 0.1 miles
Green Eastview - 0.1 miles
