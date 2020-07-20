106 N Western Ave Unit 307

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Book a showing and come see this impressive 1,068 square foot apartment in the Northwest San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2-car garage with plenty of on-street parking. The apartment features rich hardwood flooring throughout with the living room and bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpets for added comfort. For climate control, the apartment has electric heating, ceiling fans, and AC. The lovely kitchen consists of high-end stainless steel appliances, durable tiled countertops and backsplash, and stylish cabinets and drawers for storage. The living room is nice and spacious with high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and huge glass windows and sliding doors that opens to a private balcony. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property.



Nearby parks:

Peck Park, Rena Park and Bandini Park



Nearby Schools:

Ernest P. Willenberg Special Education Center - 0.17 miles

Trinity Lutheran School - 0.37 miles

Holy Trinity Elementary School - 0.37 miles

Seventh Street Elementary School - 0.42 miles



Bus lines:

205 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles

225 - 0.1 miles

Orange - 0.1 miles

Green Eastview - 0.1 miles



