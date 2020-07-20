All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 106 N Western Ave Unit 307.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
106 N Western Ave Unit 307
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

106 N Western Ave Unit 307

106 Western Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northwest San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

106 Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Book a showing and come see this impressive 1,068 square foot apartment in the Northwest San Pedro neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! It has 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2-car garage with plenty of on-street parking. The apartment features rich hardwood flooring throughout with the living room and bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpets for added comfort. For climate control, the apartment has electric heating, ceiling fans, and AC. The lovely kitchen consists of high-end stainless steel appliances, durable tiled countertops and backsplash, and stylish cabinets and drawers for storage. The living room is nice and spacious with high vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, and huge glass windows and sliding doors that opens to a private balcony. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:
Peck Park, Rena Park and Bandini Park

Nearby Schools:
Ernest P. Willenberg Special Education Center - 0.17 miles
Trinity Lutheran School - 0.37 miles
Holy Trinity Elementary School - 0.37 miles
Seventh Street Elementary School - 0.42 miles

Bus lines:
205 Metro Local Line - 0.0 miles
225 - 0.1 miles
Orange - 0.1 miles
Green Eastview - 0.1 miles

(RLNE4632557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 have any available units?
106 N Western Ave Unit 307 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 have?
Some of 106 N Western Ave Unit 307's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 currently offering any rent specials?
106 N Western Ave Unit 307 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 is pet friendly.
Does 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 offer parking?
Yes, 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 offers parking.
Does 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 have a pool?
No, 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 does not have a pool.
Does 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 have accessible units?
No, 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 does not have accessible units.
Does 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 N Western Ave Unit 307 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College