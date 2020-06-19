10590 WILSHIRE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub valet service

Stunning front corner unit at The Westholme, featuring unobstructed panoramic views of the LA cityscape, the hills and the ocean! Incredible NW exposure with floor to ceiling windows and balconies in every room. The Foyer leads to a spacious, open, and light-filled great room complete with a fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Sleek home features dark oak hardwood floors throughout, a remodeled kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and tons of closet space and storage in the home as well as within the building - including one walk-in storage room and one smaller storage area in the garage. The luxurious master suite features two large walk-in closets with custom built-ins, fireplace and balcony. Spa like master bath with travertine flooring, quartz countertops, separate soaking tub and shower. All bedrooms have ensuite baths. The full-service Westholme offers a 24-hour front desk reception, 24-hour garage controlled entry, and valet parking from 7am until 11pm