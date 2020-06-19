All apartments in Los Angeles
10590 WILSHIRE

10590 Wilshire Blvd · (310) 482-0173
Location

10590 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2299 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
valet service
Stunning front corner unit at The Westholme, featuring unobstructed panoramic views of the LA cityscape, the hills and the ocean! Incredible NW exposure with floor to ceiling windows and balconies in every room. The Foyer leads to a spacious, open, and light-filled great room complete with a fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Sleek home features dark oak hardwood floors throughout, a remodeled kitchen with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and tons of closet space and storage in the home as well as within the building - including one walk-in storage room and one smaller storage area in the garage. The luxurious master suite features two large walk-in closets with custom built-ins, fireplace and balcony. Spa like master bath with travertine flooring, quartz countertops, separate soaking tub and shower. All bedrooms have ensuite baths. The full-service Westholme offers a 24-hour front desk reception, 24-hour garage controlled entry, and valet parking from 7am until 11pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10590 WILSHIRE have any available units?
10590 WILSHIRE has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10590 WILSHIRE have?
Some of 10590 WILSHIRE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10590 WILSHIRE currently offering any rent specials?
10590 WILSHIRE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10590 WILSHIRE pet-friendly?
No, 10590 WILSHIRE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10590 WILSHIRE offer parking?
Yes, 10590 WILSHIRE does offer parking.
Does 10590 WILSHIRE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10590 WILSHIRE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10590 WILSHIRE have a pool?
No, 10590 WILSHIRE does not have a pool.
Does 10590 WILSHIRE have accessible units?
No, 10590 WILSHIRE does not have accessible units.
Does 10590 WILSHIRE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10590 WILSHIRE does not have units with dishwashers.
