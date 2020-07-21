10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly valet service

Distinguished and Desirable 2+2 Neatly Tucked Away on the 4th Floor of The Wilshire - Welcome to The Wilshire! This warm and welcoming 2+2 1/2 condo will take your breath away! With private access from an elevator, the formal double door entry, every room has floor to ceiling windows with beautiful south facing views. The gracious living room features an inviting fireplace with a large private balcony. There is a large formal dining room that leads to a breakfast area along with a cooks kitchen featuring stainless Bosch appliances and Sub-Zero fridge. The master boasts a custom built-in closet, private balconies and luxurious bathroom with deep soaking tub and large shower. The second bedroom has it's en-suite bath and built-in closet as well. There's a guest bath as well and tons of closet and storage space. The Wilshire offers an endless amount of services from 24-hour valet, fitness center, business center, sparkling salt water pool with a lounge area, plus so much more. Located on the coveted Wilshire Corridor, minutes to Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood and Santa Monica.



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is two month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with a 35lb weight limit and two pet maximum. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5063474)