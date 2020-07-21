All apartments in Los Angeles
10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South

10580 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10580 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
valet service
Distinguished and Desirable 2+2 Neatly Tucked Away on the 4th Floor of The Wilshire - Welcome to The Wilshire! This warm and welcoming 2+2 1/2 condo will take your breath away! With private access from an elevator, the formal double door entry, every room has floor to ceiling windows with beautiful south facing views. The gracious living room features an inviting fireplace with a large private balcony. There is a large formal dining room that leads to a breakfast area along with a cooks kitchen featuring stainless Bosch appliances and Sub-Zero fridge. The master boasts a custom built-in closet, private balconies and luxurious bathroom with deep soaking tub and large shower. The second bedroom has it's en-suite bath and built-in closet as well. There's a guest bath as well and tons of closet and storage space. The Wilshire offers an endless amount of services from 24-hour valet, fitness center, business center, sparkling salt water pool with a lounge area, plus so much more. Located on the coveted Wilshire Corridor, minutes to Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood and Santa Monica.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is two month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with a 35lb weight limit and two pet maximum. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5063474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South have any available units?
10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South have?
Some of 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South currently offering any rent specials?
10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South is pet friendly.
Does 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South offer parking?
No, 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South does not offer parking.
Does 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South have a pool?
Yes, 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South has a pool.
Does 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South have accessible units?
No, 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South does not have accessible units.
Does 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10580 Wilshire Blvd. # 4-South does not have units with dishwashers.
