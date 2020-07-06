10574 Sunland Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful town home in the desirable Sunland Village community. Featuring spacious and open living room with fireplace, dining area, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and Sub-Zero refrigerator, guest bath and laundry area, master bedroom, with it own remodeled bathroom, two more good sized bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Laminate floors throughout. This home has it's own large and private patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining, two car attached garage, central A/C and heat and whole unit has just been freshly painted. The community includes two pools and tennis court for your enjoyment. Close to shopping and transportation.