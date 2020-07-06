All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 31 2019 at 6:55 PM

10574 Sunland Boulevard

10574 Sunland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10574 Sunland Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful town home in the desirable Sunland Village community. Featuring spacious and open living room with fireplace, dining area, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and Sub-Zero refrigerator, guest bath and laundry area, master bedroom, with it own remodeled bathroom, two more good sized bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Laminate floors throughout. This home has it's own large and private patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining, two car attached garage, central A/C and heat and whole unit has just been freshly painted. The community includes two pools and tennis court for your enjoyment. Close to shopping and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10574 Sunland Boulevard have any available units?
10574 Sunland Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10574 Sunland Boulevard have?
Some of 10574 Sunland Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10574 Sunland Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10574 Sunland Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10574 Sunland Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10574 Sunland Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10574 Sunland Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10574 Sunland Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10574 Sunland Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10574 Sunland Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10574 Sunland Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10574 Sunland Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10574 Sunland Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10574 Sunland Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10574 Sunland Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10574 Sunland Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

