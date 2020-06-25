1057 North Ardmore Ave

Amenities

*** Hollywood Charm Bungalow(think small home)***��** OPEN HOUSE **Saturday 4/13 11am-1PM** Garden Style Bungalow in a Clean Nice Complex. 1/2 block off Santa Monica Blvd. A lot of old Hollywood charm. NEW Kitchen Quartz counter tops and cabinets. - Bright and CleanNEW interior panting and flowering front landscaping with lawns. No shared wallsLots of morning sun and lots of windows. Storage and 3 closets. BIG BIG 940 SQft! Original hardwood floors and remodeled Kitchen. Breakfast Nook, Original build-in cabinets in living-room. New bathroom vanity, counter tops and sink. Gas Stove. INCLUDES refrigerator Ceramic tile bath, kitchen and laundry. Laundry hook-ups with gas for dryer in a separate laundry room off kitchen. Beautiful Original mosaic tile on bath floor!br Security gated common grounds. br Cat Friendly - Meow. Dogs are not possible.br This unit just came available after a major beautification. br Clean home. Available now. $1740/month. $1000 Security O.A.C. Good working history. Sorry NO housing. Street parking only/public transit close.br Call 949-335-2931br PET POLICYCat friendly. NO dogs permitted.A pet security deposit will be required and a pet lease will be used.br Clean home. $1740month.Security Deposit $1000 on approval of Credit.Call direct 949-335-2931Sorry no housing.It rents quick!iP