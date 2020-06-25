All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 18 2019 at 8:43 AM

1057 North Ardmore Ave

1057 North Ardmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1057 North Ardmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Hollywood Charm Bungalow(think small home)***&#55357;&#56384;** OPEN HOUSE **Saturday 4/13 11am-1PM** Garden Style Bungalow in a Clean Nice Complex. 1/2 block off Santa Monica Blvd. A lot of old Hollywood charm. NEW Kitchen Quartz counter tops and cabinets. - Bright and CleanNEW interior panting and flowering front landscaping with lawns. No shared wallsLots of morning sun and lots of windows. Storage and 3 closets. BIG BIG 940 SQft! Original hardwood floors and remodeled Kitchen. Breakfast Nook, Original build-in cabinets in living-room. New bathroom vanity, counter tops and sink. Gas Stove. INCLUDES refrigerator Ceramic tile bath, kitchen and laundry. Laundry hook-ups with gas for dryer in a separate laundry room off kitchen. Beautiful Original mosaic tile on bath floor!br Security gated common grounds. br Cat Friendly - Meow. Dogs are not possible.br This unit just came available after a major beautification. br Clean home. Available now. $1740/month. $1000 Security O.A.C. Good working history. Sorry NO housing. Street parking only/public transit close.br Call 949-335-2931br PET POLICYCat friendly. NO dogs permitted.A pet security deposit will be required and a pet lease will be used.br Clean home. $1740month.Security Deposit $1000 on approval of Credit.Call direct 949-335-2931Sorry no housing.It rents quick!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 North Ardmore Ave have any available units?
1057 North Ardmore Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1057 North Ardmore Ave have?
Some of 1057 North Ardmore Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 North Ardmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1057 North Ardmore Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 North Ardmore Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1057 North Ardmore Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1057 North Ardmore Ave offer parking?
No, 1057 North Ardmore Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1057 North Ardmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 North Ardmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 North Ardmore Ave have a pool?
No, 1057 North Ardmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1057 North Ardmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 1057 North Ardmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 North Ardmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1057 North Ardmore Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
