10569 AYRES Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker

1929 Spanish Duplex. This single-level, 2 bed 1 bath unit has been carefully maintained and elegantly updated with top-tier modern amenities while retaining its historic charm. Unique features include rounded archways, original hardwood floors, an open and expansive living/dining room, an updated kitchen, and a dedicated laundry room. The beautifully landscaped, private backyard provides enough space for entertaining large parties and is fully-equipped for hosting an outdoor screening. A rear access garage offers space for a car and shelving for storage. Cheviot Park is a quiet neighborhood with ample street parking (by permit, for residents). The location gives quick access to Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Century City, Culver City, and the 405 & 10 freeways. Available Jan. 1st 2020.