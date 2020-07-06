All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

10569 AYRES Avenue

10569 Ayres Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10569 Ayres Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1929 Spanish Duplex. This single-level, 2 bed 1 bath unit has been carefully maintained and elegantly updated with top-tier modern amenities while retaining its historic charm. Unique features include rounded archways, original hardwood floors, an open and expansive living/dining room, an updated kitchen, and a dedicated laundry room. The beautifully landscaped, private backyard provides enough space for entertaining large parties and is fully-equipped for hosting an outdoor screening. A rear access garage offers space for a car and shelving for storage. Cheviot Park is a quiet neighborhood with ample street parking (by permit, for residents). The location gives quick access to Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, Century City, Culver City, and the 405 & 10 freeways. Available Jan. 1st 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10569 AYRES Avenue have any available units?
10569 AYRES Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10569 AYRES Avenue have?
Some of 10569 AYRES Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10569 AYRES Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10569 AYRES Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10569 AYRES Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10569 AYRES Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10569 AYRES Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10569 AYRES Avenue offers parking.
Does 10569 AYRES Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10569 AYRES Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10569 AYRES Avenue have a pool?
No, 10569 AYRES Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10569 AYRES Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10569 AYRES Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10569 AYRES Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10569 AYRES Avenue has units with dishwashers.

