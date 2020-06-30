Amenities

Granada Hills 4+2.5 w/den on cul-de-sac lot! (10561 Bianca Ave) - Single-story Granada Hills home w/many desirable features! Amenities include: open floorplan w/4BR + 2.5BA w/over 1700 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + built ins; kitchen w/walk-in pantry, refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included; breakfast bar; master suite w/fireplace + walk-in closet; den/bonus room; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; located on a cul-de-sac, property offers backyard w/shade trees + gardening service included; attached, 2 car garage; small pets considered w/owners approval; 2 year lease prefered. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



