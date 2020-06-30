All apartments in Los Angeles
10561 Bianca Ave.

10561 Bianca Avenue
Location

10561 Bianca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Granada Hills 4+2.5 w/den on cul-de-sac lot! (10561 Bianca Ave) - Single-story Granada Hills home w/many desirable features! Amenities include: open floorplan w/4BR + 2.5BA w/over 1700 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + built ins; kitchen w/walk-in pantry, refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included; breakfast bar; master suite w/fireplace + walk-in closet; den/bonus room; inside laundry w/washer + dryer hook-ups; located on a cul-de-sac, property offers backyard w/shade trees + gardening service included; attached, 2 car garage; small pets considered w/owners approval; 2 year lease prefered. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE3384612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10561 Bianca Ave. have any available units?
10561 Bianca Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10561 Bianca Ave. have?
Some of 10561 Bianca Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10561 Bianca Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10561 Bianca Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10561 Bianca Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10561 Bianca Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 10561 Bianca Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 10561 Bianca Ave. offers parking.
Does 10561 Bianca Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10561 Bianca Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10561 Bianca Ave. have a pool?
No, 10561 Bianca Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10561 Bianca Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10561 Bianca Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10561 Bianca Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10561 Bianca Ave. has units with dishwashers.

