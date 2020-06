Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10560 Ayres Ave Available 03/01/19 Light-Filled 3 Bed 2 bath near Westside Pavilion, Rancho Park/Cheviot Hills, UCLA, Century City - Newly renovated and light-filled home with spacious living area, den, 2 full bedrooms, 1 smaller bedroom/room, and 2 full baths. Kitchen is marvelous with granite counter and white cabinets, and has stainless steel dishwasher, stove/oven, and fridge, plus washer/dryer.



Huge backyard with lawn, and garage with long driveway.



(RLNE4623691)