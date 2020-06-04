1055 South GENESEE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated and beautifully updated designer, TOP FLOOR, light & bright, open & spacious 2 bd/1 ba turn key apartment. Welcome home to the perfect combination of modern amenities with mid century charm designed by Architrave Interiors. The open living room with huge bay windows and dining area lead to the modern kitchen complete with Caesar stone counter tops, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, & farmhouse sink. Generous sized bedrooms and gorgeous modern bathroom with new lighting, vanity and a soaking tub. Hardwood Floors throughout, Recessed lighting, Too Many upgrades to list! New Washer/Dryer in unit, A/C, 1 car covered parking, RING doorbell already installed, & ample storage space. Small complex on a quiet street, close proximity to the Grove, Beverly Hills, restaurants, shops, the upcoming Wilshire Metro Station, and freeways. This is a must see!