Los Angeles, CA
1055 South GENESEE Avenue
Last updated February 2 2020 at 2:44 AM

1055 South GENESEE Avenue

1055 South Genesee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1055 South Genesee Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated and beautifully updated designer, TOP FLOOR, light & bright, open & spacious 2 bd/1 ba turn key apartment. Welcome home to the perfect combination of modern amenities with mid century charm designed by Architrave Interiors. The open living room with huge bay windows and dining area lead to the modern kitchen complete with Caesar stone counter tops, new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, & farmhouse sink. Generous sized bedrooms and gorgeous modern bathroom with new lighting, vanity and a soaking tub. Hardwood Floors throughout, Recessed lighting, Too Many upgrades to list! New Washer/Dryer in unit, A/C, 1 car covered parking, RING doorbell already installed, & ample storage space. Small complex on a quiet street, close proximity to the Grove, Beverly Hills, restaurants, shops, the upcoming Wilshire Metro Station, and freeways. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 South GENESEE Avenue have any available units?
1055 South GENESEE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 South GENESEE Avenue have?
Some of 1055 South GENESEE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 South GENESEE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1055 South GENESEE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 South GENESEE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1055 South GENESEE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1055 South GENESEE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1055 South GENESEE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1055 South GENESEE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1055 South GENESEE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 South GENESEE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1055 South GENESEE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1055 South GENESEE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1055 South GENESEE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 South GENESEE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1055 South GENESEE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

