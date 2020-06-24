All apartments in Los Angeles
1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave

1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Awesome grass filled property with killer studios! - Property Id: 128629

Who wants to meet me at 6:30 PM on WED July 24th????

Text me at 213-640-9404 if you can make it to the property! Ed.

This old-school property is so cool! The studios are all very similar and have lots of good vibe and charm!

Street parking only - You know the drill.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128629p
Property Id 128629

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5014099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave have any available units?
1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave have?
Some of 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave offer parking?
No, 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave have a pool?
No, 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 1/2 S Westmoreland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
