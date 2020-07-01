All apartments in Los Angeles
10529 Helendale Avenue
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

10529 Helendale Avenue

10529 Helendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10529 Helendale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91042
Sunland-Tujunga

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Two Bedroom One and a Half Bath Home - This spacious two bedroom home features a dining room and fireplace in the living room. The cabinet space in the kitchen is a plus as well as the laundry room with extra storage space off of the kitchen. The Kitchen features a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Wood floors throughout and a bonus room off of one of the bedrooms. This home also includes a fenced in yard with a garage as well as Driveway and street parking. Gardener is included.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

(RLNE5668070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10529 Helendale Avenue have any available units?
10529 Helendale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10529 Helendale Avenue have?
Some of 10529 Helendale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10529 Helendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10529 Helendale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10529 Helendale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10529 Helendale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10529 Helendale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10529 Helendale Avenue offers parking.
Does 10529 Helendale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10529 Helendale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10529 Helendale Avenue have a pool?
No, 10529 Helendale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10529 Helendale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10529 Helendale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10529 Helendale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10529 Helendale Avenue has units with dishwashers.

