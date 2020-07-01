10529 Helendale Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Two Bedroom One and a Half Bath Home - This spacious two bedroom home features a dining room and fireplace in the living room. The cabinet space in the kitchen is a plus as well as the laundry room with extra storage space off of the kitchen. The Kitchen features a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Wood floors throughout and a bonus room off of one of the bedrooms. This home also includes a fenced in yard with a garage as well as Driveway and street parking. Gardener is included.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



(RLNE5668070)