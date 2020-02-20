All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10521 National Blvd Unit 207

10521 National Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

10521 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Palms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Beautiful unit high ceilings one bedroom loft 1 bath - Bright loft style bedroom! Great location w/2 parking spaces! Dogs welcome!

Unit Size: 1 loft bed + 1bath
Rent: $2,350
Security Deposit: 1 month rent
Term: 12 months
Laundry: Shared Laundry Room
Pets: All dogs OK. Additional deposit. NO cats.
Parking: 2 spaces in gated carport
Utilities: owner pays water and trash only.

Brand New renovation, upper-level unit. High ceilings! Small patio.
New hardwood hickory floors throughout. Equipped with all new kitchen appliances, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, range hood.

Great location, near Culver City, UCLA, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills.
Close to I-10 and 405, LAX.
10-15 minute walk to Expo Metro Line.
Pet-friendly and family oriented neighborhood.

Laundry on site
No smoking
Professionally managed property

Owner pays water and trash, tenant responsible for all other utilities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4668148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 have any available units?
10521 National Blvd Unit 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 have?
Some of 10521 National Blvd Unit 207's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 currently offering any rent specials?
10521 National Blvd Unit 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 is pet friendly.
Does 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 offer parking?
Yes, 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 offers parking.
Does 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 have a pool?
No, 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 does not have a pool.
Does 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 have accessible units?
No, 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10521 National Blvd Unit 207 has units with dishwashers.
