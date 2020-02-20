10521 National Blvd Unit 207

Amenities

Beautiful unit high ceilings one bedroom loft 1 bath - Bright loft style bedroom! Great location w/2 parking spaces! Dogs welcome!



Unit Size: 1 loft bed + 1bath

Rent: $2,350

Security Deposit: 1 month rent

Term: 12 months

Pets: All dogs OK. Additional deposit. NO cats.

Parking: 2 spaces in gated carport

Utilities: owner pays water and trash only.



Brand New renovation, upper-level unit. High ceilings! Small patio.

New hardwood hickory floors throughout. Equipped with all new kitchen appliances, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, range hood.



Great location, near Culver City, UCLA, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills.

Close to I-10 and 405, LAX.

10-15 minute walk to Expo Metro Line.

Pet-friendly and family oriented neighborhood.



No smoking

Professionally managed property



