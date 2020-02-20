10521 National Blvd Unit 207

Amenities
Beautiful unit high ceilings one bedroom loft 1 bath - Bright loft style bedroom! Great location w/2 parking spaces! Dogs welcome!
Unit Size: 1 loft bed + 1bath
Rent: $2,350
Security Deposit: 1 month rent
Term: 12 months
Laundry: Shared Laundry Room
Pets: All dogs OK. Additional deposit. NO cats.
Parking: 2 spaces in gated carport
Utilities: owner pays water and trash only.
Brand New renovation, upper-level unit. High ceilings! Small patio.
New hardwood hickory floors throughout. Equipped with all new kitchen appliances, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, range hood.
Great location, near Culver City, UCLA, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills.
Close to I-10 and 405, LAX.
10-15 minute walk to Expo Metro Line.
Pet-friendly and family oriented neighborhood.
Laundry on site
No smoking
Professionally managed property
Owner pays water and trash, tenant responsible for all other utilities.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4668148)