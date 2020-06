Amenities

To see this unit, please call Holly at 661-713-2689. Conveniently located 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath condo with a private 2 car garage. The steps lead up to the unit that has laminate flooring, living room with fireplace and balcony. The bathrooms have been remodeled and the kitchen has stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Laundry is in the hallway and the unit comes with the washer and dryer. The complex has a pool for your enjoyment.