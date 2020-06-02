All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 26 2020

10517 Almayo Avenue

10517 Almayo Avenue · (909) 855-4976
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10517 Almayo Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$9,750

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
For more information, please contact Lilly Wilen at (310) 766-9001 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This custom-built approximately 4000 sqft home for rent in Los Angeles is a sight to be seen! The gorgeous home boasts a whopping 6 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The front door opens to a beautiful formal entry with tall ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. With lots of windows, three is plenty of beautiful natural lighting and beautiful views of the garden and exotic fruit trees. The custom chef's kitchen is beaming with beauty. From the stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets to the granite countertops, the kitchen is a dream. The master suite is fully upgraded with a huge walk-in closet, beautiful travertine tiles, an oversized shower, jacuzzi tub, and even a bidet! The huge roof-top terrace has beautiful panoramic views of the city. Don't wait! This won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10517 Almayo Avenue have any available units?
10517 Almayo Avenue has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10517 Almayo Avenue have?
Some of 10517 Almayo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10517 Almayo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10517 Almayo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10517 Almayo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10517 Almayo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10517 Almayo Avenue offer parking?
No, 10517 Almayo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10517 Almayo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10517 Almayo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10517 Almayo Avenue have a pool?
No, 10517 Almayo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10517 Almayo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10517 Almayo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10517 Almayo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10517 Almayo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
