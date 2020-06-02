10517 Almayo Avenue

Amenities

For more information, please contact Lilly Wilen at (310) 766-9001 or MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This custom-built approximately 4000 sqft home for rent in Los Angeles is a sight to be seen! The gorgeous home boasts a whopping 6 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The front door opens to a beautiful formal entry with tall ceilings and beautiful hardwood floors. With lots of windows, three is plenty of beautiful natural lighting and beautiful views of the garden and exotic fruit trees. The custom chef's kitchen is beaming with beauty. From the stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets to the granite countertops, the kitchen is a dream. The master suite is fully upgraded with a huge walk-in closet, beautiful travertine tiles, an oversized shower, jacuzzi tub, and even a bidet! The huge roof-top terrace has beautiful panoramic views of the city. Don't wait! This won't last long!