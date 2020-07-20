10508 Eton Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Impressive Remodeled 3/2 Single Story House in Chatsworth - This impressive 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home has recently been remodeled and is a must see! Stunning Interior with Cathedral vaulted ceilings, Open and Bright floor plan. The remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, state of the art appliances and is centrally located as an entertainer's delight. Central A/C & Heat, Copper plumbing, Recessed lighting, Plantation shutters, Skylights. Dining area adjacent to kitchen and Lanai Patio. Has a Double Door Entry and a Grand Fireplace in Living Room. There is a spacious 2 Car Garage, that includes the Washer and Dryer. Close to Devonshire which boasts a variety of Restaurants, Grocery, Pharmacy, and Banks.



For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436.

Application & Credit Check Required

$35 Application Fee

Security Deposit $3350.00

BRE Lic: 01880790



(RLNE4760082)