Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

10508 Eton Avenue

10508 Eton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10508 Eton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Impressive Remodeled 3/2 Single Story House in Chatsworth - This impressive 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home has recently been remodeled and is a must see! Stunning Interior with Cathedral vaulted ceilings, Open and Bright floor plan. The remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, state of the art appliances and is centrally located as an entertainer's delight. Central A/C & Heat, Copper plumbing, Recessed lighting, Plantation shutters, Skylights. Dining area adjacent to kitchen and Lanai Patio. Has a Double Door Entry and a Grand Fireplace in Living Room. There is a spacious 2 Car Garage, that includes the Washer and Dryer. Close to Devonshire which boasts a variety of Restaurants, Grocery, Pharmacy, and Banks.

For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436.
Application & Credit Check Required
$35 Application Fee
Security Deposit $3350.00
BRE Lic: 01880790

(RLNE4760082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10508 Eton Avenue have any available units?
10508 Eton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10508 Eton Avenue have?
Some of 10508 Eton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10508 Eton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10508 Eton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10508 Eton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10508 Eton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10508 Eton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10508 Eton Avenue offers parking.
Does 10508 Eton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10508 Eton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10508 Eton Avenue have a pool?
No, 10508 Eton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10508 Eton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10508 Eton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10508 Eton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10508 Eton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
