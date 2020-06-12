All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10500 Sunland Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10500 Sunland Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10500 Sunland Boulevard

10500 Sunland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10500 Sunland Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91040
Sunland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming 2 story townhome in Sunland Village community. This spacious 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths end unit has a large living room with a cozy fireplace on the main level. Open floor plan seamlessly flows into a separate dining area and gourmet kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. A private patio next to the dinner area, that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Laundry area is in the unit. Upstairs has two large bedrooms, a good size bathroom, and plenty of storage with built in linen closet. The entire unit has laminate flooring, recess lights, central A/C and heat, plenty of natural lighting. There is a large two car garage. The community features 2 swimming pools and a tennis court. Conveniently located nearby shopping center and restaurants. Close to the 210 freeway, short distance to Burbank and Glendale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 Sunland Boulevard have any available units?
10500 Sunland Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10500 Sunland Boulevard have?
Some of 10500 Sunland Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 Sunland Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10500 Sunland Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 Sunland Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10500 Sunland Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10500 Sunland Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10500 Sunland Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10500 Sunland Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10500 Sunland Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 Sunland Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10500 Sunland Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10500 Sunland Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10500 Sunland Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 Sunland Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10500 Sunland Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College