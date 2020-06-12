10500 Sunland Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Charming 2 story townhome in Sunland Village community. This spacious 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths end unit has a large living room with a cozy fireplace on the main level. Open floor plan seamlessly flows into a separate dining area and gourmet kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. A private patio next to the dinner area, that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Laundry area is in the unit. Upstairs has two large bedrooms, a good size bathroom, and plenty of storage with built in linen closet. The entire unit has laminate flooring, recess lights, central A/C and heat, plenty of natural lighting. There is a large two car garage. The community features 2 swimming pools and a tennis court. Conveniently located nearby shopping center and restaurants. Close to the 210 freeway, short distance to Burbank and Glendale.