1050 S Grand Avenue.

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage gym pool yoga

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub new construction sauna yoga

Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the pulse of the city! 19th floor panoramic view, city lights. Welcome to a new FULLY FURNISHED Dream Home in Downtown LA! This well designed new turnkey condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths is a perfect home for anyone. Rich in privacy, a total comfort feel is established once you step foot on the grounds of this property. The condo is complimented by a beautiful heated swimmer's pool, an inground spa, his/her’s saunas, a modern fitness studio, yoga deck, several lounge areas with chairs and tables, outdoor cooking area, security garage. 2017 new construction. This condo has only 2 shared walls, a very nice balcony, taking California indoor/outdoor living to an affordable level in a prime neighborhood. Experience utmost comfort, elegance, and privacy at this amazing resort-style condo. You will be amazed at the comfort and privacy of the grounds of the complex. Come see for yourself now! This PRIME LOCATION can be leased FULLY FURNISHED or not.