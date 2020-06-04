All apartments in Los Angeles
1050 S Grand Avenue.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1050 S Grand Avenue

1050 South Grand Avenue · (310) 295-9560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1050 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1903 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
pool
yoga
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
sauna
yoga
Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the pulse of the city! 19th floor panoramic view, city lights. Welcome to a new FULLY FURNISHED Dream Home in Downtown LA! This well designed new turnkey condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths is a perfect home for anyone. Rich in privacy, a total comfort feel is established once you step foot on the grounds of this property. The condo is complimented by a beautiful heated swimmer's pool, an inground spa, his/her’s saunas, a modern fitness studio, yoga deck, several lounge areas with chairs and tables, outdoor cooking area, security garage. 2017 new construction. This condo has only 2 shared walls, a very nice balcony, taking California indoor/outdoor living to an affordable level in a prime neighborhood. Experience utmost comfort, elegance, and privacy at this amazing resort-style condo. You will be amazed at the comfort and privacy of the grounds of the complex. Come see for yourself now! This PRIME LOCATION can be leased FULLY FURNISHED or not.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1050 S Grand Avenue have any available units?
1050 S Grand Avenue has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 S Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1050 S Grand Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 S Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1050 S Grand Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 S Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1050 S Grand Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1050 S Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1050 S Grand Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1050 S Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 S Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 S Grand Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1050 S Grand Avenue has a pool.
Does 1050 S Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1050 S Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 S Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 S Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

