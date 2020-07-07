All apartments in Los Angeles
1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland

1049 South Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1049 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Awesome Grass-Filled Property with Killer Studios! - Property Id: 128629

Street parking only (If a deal-breaker, don't waste a trip! Text me at 213-640-9404 if you can make it to the property!

This old-school property is so cool! The studios are all very similar and have lots of good vibe and charm! Photos are not of actual unit but will follow shortly!

Street parking only
Laundry on-site
Cats OK
No dogs
One year lease
Owner pays water only
Looking for quick move-ins
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128629
Property Id 128629

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5717387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland have any available units?
1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland have?
Some of 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland currently offering any rent specials?
1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland is pet friendly.
Does 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland offer parking?
No, 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland does not offer parking.
Does 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland have a pool?
No, 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland does not have a pool.
Does 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland have accessible units?
No, 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland does not have units with dishwashers.

