1049 1/2 S. Westmoreland

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Awesome Grass-Filled Property with Killer Studios! - Property Id: 128629



Street parking only (If a deal-breaker, don't waste a trip! Text me at 213-640-9404 if you can make it to the property!



This old-school property is so cool! The studios are all very similar and have lots of good vibe and charm! Photos are not of actual unit but will follow shortly!



Street parking only

Laundry on-site

Cats OK

No dogs

One year lease

Owner pays water only

Looking for quick move-ins

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128629

Property Id 128629



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5717387)