Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

10486 LORENZO Place

10486 Lorenzo Place · No Longer Available
Location

10486 Lorenzo Place, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Two-Story Traditional home located in the heart of Cheviot Hills with breathtaking Rancho Park Golf Course and Century City views! This tastefully restored home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with office / den or optional 4th bedroom. Featuring a formal living room with brick fireplace and bay window; upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; sunny breakfast area; and dining room which overlooks a lush green yard. Master Suite has luxurious master bath with glass encased shower and soaking tub. The home resides in the award winning Overland Elementary school district and is less than a quarter mile from the entrance to Rancho Golf Course, shops, and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10486 LORENZO Place have any available units?
10486 LORENZO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10486 LORENZO Place have?
Some of 10486 LORENZO Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10486 LORENZO Place currently offering any rent specials?
10486 LORENZO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10486 LORENZO Place pet-friendly?
No, 10486 LORENZO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10486 LORENZO Place offer parking?
Yes, 10486 LORENZO Place offers parking.
Does 10486 LORENZO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10486 LORENZO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10486 LORENZO Place have a pool?
No, 10486 LORENZO Place does not have a pool.
Does 10486 LORENZO Place have accessible units?
No, 10486 LORENZO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10486 LORENZO Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10486 LORENZO Place does not have units with dishwashers.
