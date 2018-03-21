10486 LORENZO Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Two-Story Traditional home located in the heart of Cheviot Hills with breathtaking Rancho Park Golf Course and Century City views! This tastefully restored home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with office / den or optional 4th bedroom. Featuring a formal living room with brick fireplace and bay window; upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; sunny breakfast area; and dining room which overlooks a lush green yard. Master Suite has luxurious master bath with glass encased shower and soaking tub. The home resides in the award winning Overland Elementary school district and is less than a quarter mile from the entrance to Rancho Golf Course, shops, and restaurants!