Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

1048 Stearns Drive

1048 Stearns Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1048 Stearns Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
bbq/grill
media room
sauna
Beautifully Remodeled 4BR/3BA in Carthay Square - This charming 2500 sqft home truly has it all!

The vaulted living room, media room, dining room, and wet bar provide a modern touch without compromising the homes original character. The chefs kitchen features granite counter tops, flush Bosch and Wolf appliances, and bar seating.

The Master Wing features custom built-ins for additional storage, a large walk-in closet, and a hidden room that can be used as a home office or babys en suite. The bathroom features herringbone tile, double marble vanity, a soaking tub, and a rain shower enclosed in a steam room.

The backyard features lush greenery all around. The built-in grill, cabana and heaters are perfect for entertaining guests poolside. The outdoor shower has its own tankless hot water heater. Makes you feel like you are always on vacation time.

The bonus room in the backyard has been fully remodeled. Perfect space for a playroom or office space. Featuring hardwood floors, built-in speakers, custom shelving, TV with AV equipment and an HVAC system.

Dont miss the opportunity to call this home your own!

Amenities Include:
Enormous Master Suite w/ Hidden En-Suite Room
Fully Remodeled Bedrooms & Bathrooms
Alarm System w/ Security Cameras and Ring Doorbell System
Chefs Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances
Bar Area & Built-in Shelves Throughout
Built-In Outdoor BBQ and Heaters
Recessed Lighting Throughout
Cabana Area Overlooking the Pool
Fully Remodeled Bonus Room in Backyard
Washer & Dryer In-Unit

Please contact the Leasing Depart at (310) 461-4941 or Leasing@goldenbeemanagement for further details.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3322280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1048 Stearns Drive have any available units?
1048 Stearns Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1048 Stearns Drive have?
Some of 1048 Stearns Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1048 Stearns Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1048 Stearns Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1048 Stearns Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1048 Stearns Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1048 Stearns Drive offer parking?
No, 1048 Stearns Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1048 Stearns Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1048 Stearns Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1048 Stearns Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1048 Stearns Drive has a pool.
Does 1048 Stearns Drive have accessible units?
No, 1048 Stearns Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1048 Stearns Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1048 Stearns Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
