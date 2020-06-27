1048 Stearns Drive

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 4BR/3BA in Carthay Square - This charming 2500 sqft home truly has it all!
The vaulted living room, media room, dining room, and wet bar provide a modern touch without compromising the homes original character. The chefs kitchen features granite counter tops, flush Bosch and Wolf appliances, and bar seating.
The Master Wing features custom built-ins for additional storage, a large walk-in closet, and a hidden room that can be used as a home office or babys en suite. The bathroom features herringbone tile, double marble vanity, a soaking tub, and a rain shower enclosed in a steam room.
The backyard features lush greenery all around. The built-in grill, cabana and heaters are perfect for entertaining guests poolside. The outdoor shower has its own tankless hot water heater. Makes you feel like you are always on vacation time.
The bonus room in the backyard has been fully remodeled. Perfect space for a playroom or office space. Featuring hardwood floors, built-in speakers, custom shelving, TV with AV equipment and an HVAC system.
Dont miss the opportunity to call this home your own!
Amenities Include:
Enormous Master Suite w/ Hidden En-Suite Room
Fully Remodeled Bedrooms & Bathrooms
Alarm System w/ Security Cameras and Ring Doorbell System
Chefs Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances
Bar Area & Built-in Shelves Throughout
Built-In Outdoor BBQ and Heaters
Recessed Lighting Throughout
Cabana Area Overlooking the Pool
Fully Remodeled Bonus Room in Backyard
Washer & Dryer In-Unit
Please contact the Leasing Depart at (310) 461-4941 or Leasing@goldenbeemanagement for further details.
PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3322280)