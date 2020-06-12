10471 SANDAL

Amenities

New adaptation of mid-century modern architecture preserving the style's hallmarks to take full advantage of the dramatic mountain views surrounding the private Bel Air East Gate site. Embodying Mies' principal of "Less Is More", the steel and concrete structure is wrapped in floor to ceiling glass unifying home and nature. High ceilings seemingly float above light and open rooms that extend outside through walls of pocket doors. The centerpiece, a white Hockney-esque infinity edge pool and spa, brilliantly contrasts the abundant greenery. The relationship with the environment is enhanced by the natural palette of the exquisite finishes. Amenities include first floor master suite, state-of-the-art movie theater, steam room, 945 bottle wine cellar, roof deck with fire pit, and Control 4 home automation. Substantial gated parking and privacy on a cul-de-sac street complete this zen retreat.