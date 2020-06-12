All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10471 SANDAL

10471 Sandall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10471 Sandall Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
New adaptation of mid-century modern architecture preserving the style's hallmarks to take full advantage of the dramatic mountain views surrounding the private Bel Air East Gate site. Embodying Mies' principal of "Less Is More", the steel and concrete structure is wrapped in floor to ceiling glass unifying home and nature. High ceilings seemingly float above light and open rooms that extend outside through walls of pocket doors. The centerpiece, a white Hockney-esque infinity edge pool and spa, brilliantly contrasts the abundant greenery. The relationship with the environment is enhanced by the natural palette of the exquisite finishes. Amenities include first floor master suite, state-of-the-art movie theater, steam room, 945 bottle wine cellar, roof deck with fire pit, and Control 4 home automation. Substantial gated parking and privacy on a cul-de-sac street complete this zen retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10471 SANDAL have any available units?
10471 SANDAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10471 SANDAL have?
Some of 10471 SANDAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10471 SANDAL currently offering any rent specials?
10471 SANDAL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10471 SANDAL pet-friendly?
No, 10471 SANDAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10471 SANDAL offer parking?
Yes, 10471 SANDAL does offer parking.
Does 10471 SANDAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10471 SANDAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10471 SANDAL have a pool?
Yes, 10471 SANDAL has a pool.
Does 10471 SANDAL have accessible units?
No, 10471 SANDAL does not have accessible units.
Does 10471 SANDAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10471 SANDAL has units with dishwashers.
