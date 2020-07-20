All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1047 WESTHOLME Avenue
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

1047 WESTHOLME Avenue

1047 S Westholme Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1047 S Westholme Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mid-Century Modern By William Stephenson for Lease in Little Holmby, Westwood. Boasting over 3500 SF of open living space this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has many of its original design features intact. Walls of glass off the main massive living/dinning room anchored by a fireplace make it the perfect setting for any social event or family gathering. The original kitchen has been diligently maintained with original cabinetry and hardware along with an eat-in breakfast nook that over looks the the lushly landscaped back yard. 12 foot ceilings, sharp lines, skylights, glass walls and period fixtures only add to the originality of this architectural significant home. One of the 5 bedrooms on the second floor has it's own private entry off the street. The master bath with his and her sinks also has a walk in closet and safe, all luxuries of the time but essential to todays standards. There is even a super sized storage room/Bonus Room between the house and attached two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue have any available units?
1047 WESTHOLME Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue have?
Some of 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1047 WESTHOLME Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue offers parking.
Does 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue have a pool?
No, 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 WESTHOLME Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

738 South Ogden Drive
738 South Ogden Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Hope + Flower
1201 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College