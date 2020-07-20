1047 WESTHOLME Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Mid-Century Modern By William Stephenson for Lease in Little Holmby, Westwood. Boasting over 3500 SF of open living space this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has many of its original design features intact. Walls of glass off the main massive living/dinning room anchored by a fireplace make it the perfect setting for any social event or family gathering. The original kitchen has been diligently maintained with original cabinetry and hardware along with an eat-in breakfast nook that over looks the the lushly landscaped back yard. 12 foot ceilings, sharp lines, skylights, glass walls and period fixtures only add to the originality of this architectural significant home. One of the 5 bedrooms on the second floor has it's own private entry off the street. The master bath with his and her sinks also has a walk in closet and safe, all luxuries of the time but essential to todays standards. There is even a super sized storage room/Bonus Room between the house and attached two-car garage.