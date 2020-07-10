10450 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities

Bright & spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath unit in the heart of Wilshire Corridor. It's a lower level unit that boasts larger living space than most penthouses in the building. The unit feels even bigger than the incredible 2,082sqft of living space it contains. Foyer leads to a huge living room and formal dining room within the open floor plan, which makes great for entertaining. Fresh carpet throughout the whole unit. Large Master Suite has both walk-in and built-in closets. Stacked Laundry in the hallway. Plenty of storage space. The Churchill offers 24hr security, valet parking for owners and their guests, a large pool/deck, a sufficient gym, sauna, recreation/banquet room, extra storage and more! HOA fee covers all amenities plus utilities. Vacant and easy to show. Central to UCLA, Century City, Westwood Village, and Beverly Hills for a short commute.