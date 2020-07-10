All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 10450 Wilshire Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
10450 Wilshire Boulevard
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

10450 Wilshire Boulevard

10450 Wilshire Boulevard · (310) 871-7383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10450 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
sauna
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
sauna
valet service
Bright & spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath unit in the heart of Wilshire Corridor. It's a lower level unit that boasts larger living space than most penthouses in the building. The unit feels even bigger than the incredible 2,082sqft of living space it contains. Foyer leads to a huge living room and formal dining room within the open floor plan, which makes great for entertaining. Fresh carpet throughout the whole unit. Large Master Suite has both walk-in and built-in closets. Stacked Laundry in the hallway. Plenty of storage space. The Churchill offers 24hr security, valet parking for owners and their guests, a large pool/deck, a sufficient gym, sauna, recreation/banquet room, extra storage and more! HOA fee covers all amenities plus utilities. Vacant and easy to show. Central to UCLA, Century City, Westwood Village, and Beverly Hills for a short commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10450 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
10450 Wilshire Boulevard has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 10450 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 10450 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10450 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
10450 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10450 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 10450 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 10450 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 10450 Wilshire Boulevard offers parking.
Does 10450 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10450 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10450 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 10450 Wilshire Boulevard has a pool.
Does 10450 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 10450 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 10450 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 10450 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10450 Wilshire Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mariposa at Playa Del Rey
8700 Pershing Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90293
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity