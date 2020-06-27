All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1045 S Westmoreland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1045 S Westmoreland Ave
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

1045 S Westmoreland Ave

1045 South Westmoreland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1045 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Awesome grass filled property with killer studios! - Property Id: 128629

Street parking only - You know the drill.

Text me at 213-640-9404 if you can make it to the property! Ed.
First floor unit.

This old-school property is so cool! The studios are all very similar and have lots of good vibe and charm!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128629p
Property Id 128629

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5061390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave have any available units?
1045 S Westmoreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave have?
Some of 1045 S Westmoreland Ave's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 S Westmoreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1045 S Westmoreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 S Westmoreland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1045 S Westmoreland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave offer parking?
No, 1045 S Westmoreland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 S Westmoreland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave have a pool?
No, 1045 S Westmoreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1045 S Westmoreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 S Westmoreland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Eastown
6201 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College