Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1045 S Westmoreland Ave
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1045 S Westmoreland Ave
1045 South Westmoreland Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1045 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Awesome grass filled property with killer studios! - Property Id: 128629
Street parking only - You know the drill.
Text me at 213-640-9404 if you can make it to the property! Ed.
First floor unit.
This old-school property is so cool! The studios are all very similar and have lots of good vibe and charm!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128629p
Property Id 128629
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5061390)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave have any available units?
1045 S Westmoreland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave have?
Some of 1045 S Westmoreland Ave's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1045 S Westmoreland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1045 S Westmoreland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 S Westmoreland Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1045 S Westmoreland Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave offer parking?
No, 1045 S Westmoreland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 S Westmoreland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave have a pool?
No, 1045 S Westmoreland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave have accessible units?
No, 1045 S Westmoreland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 S Westmoreland Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 S Westmoreland Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
