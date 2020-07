Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Tri-Level 2BD + BONUS ROOM 3BA Townhome! - Tri-level in Ranch Los Charcos complex with 2 master bedrooms on top floor. The middle level has kitchen, dining area,, formal dining room, and living room. Lower level consists of huge bonus room which includes laundry area, storage and leads to the 2 car garage. Very pretty complex with huge pool,spa and party area. Close to multiple restaurants, the 118 hwy and The Northridge Mall.



(RLNE2798144)